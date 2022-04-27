News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP police take down 6031 loudspeakers from religious shrines, tune 30,000 for volume

UP police take down 6031 loudspeakers from religious shrines, tune 30,000 for volume

Source: PTI
April 27, 2022 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Over 6,000 loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of another 30,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Workers remove loudspeakers from a mosque in Gorakhpur, April 27, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the removal of loudspeakers from all religious sites. Photograph: PTI Photo

A statewide drive is being undertaken to remove loudspeakers from religious places and set their volume within permissible limits, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

 

”Under this exercise, a total of 6,031 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 29,674 loudspeakers was set within permissible limits till Wednesday afternoon,” he said.

The action came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a review meeting on law and order with senior officials in Lucknow last week, said people have the freedom to perform their religious practices according to their faith.

"Though microphones can be used, it should be ensured that the sound does not come out of any premises. People should not face any problem,” he had said.

The home department has also sought a compliance report from the districts over the removal of loudspeakers at religious places by April 30.

As per the information provided by the police department on Wednesday, the maximum of 1,366 loudspeakers were removed in districts of the Varanasi zone, followed by Meerut (1,215), Bareilly (1,070) and Kanpur (1,056).

In terms of minimising the volume of loudspeakers, the Lucknow zone tops the list with action against 6,400 loudspeakers, followed by Bareilly (6,257) and Meerut (5,976).

Kumar said loudspeakers are being removed from all religious places without any discrimination.

The exercise was conducted by a joint team comprising officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

"The exercise to remove loudspeakers was started on Tuesday and is currently underway. We are conducting the exercise in tandem with members of peace committees and religious heads of different religions. So far, we have not faced any opposition while conducting the drive," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Somen Barma said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Listen to Raj saheb's May 1 speech'
'Listen to Raj saheb's May 1 speech'
Up to Centre to draft rules on loudspeakers: Maha
Up to Centre to draft rules on loudspeakers: Maha
Mathura's Krishna temple turns off loudspeaker
Mathura's Krishna temple turns off loudspeaker
Modi to visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4
Modi to visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4
What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?
What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Amid loudspeakers row, 5 Maha mosques say no to DJ

Amid loudspeakers row, 5 Maha mosques say no to DJ

Remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places: UP

Remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places: UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances