News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP minister roughed up by villagers at a wedding

UP minister roughed up by villagers at a wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 22, 2024 13:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad was allegedly attacked by some people when he was visiting a village in the Khalilabad Kotwali Police Station area to attend a wedding, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad. Photograph: ANI Photo

A complaint was filed in the matter by the minister's personal secretary Vinod Kumar.

Circle Officer Brijesh Singh, citing the complaint, said Sanjay Nishad was injured in an attack by some people in Mohammadpur Kathar village.

The incident happened late Sunday night, when Sanjay Nishad reached the wedding venue at Jagannath Nishad's place and some people started an argument with him, he said.

During the argument, some of them attacked the minister which resulted in him bleeding from the nose.

 

He was taken to a hospital, where he was given first aid, the CO said.

After the incident, Sanjay Nishad, who is the president of NISHAD party, a constituent of the ruling NDA, held a protest in the premises of the district hospital in Sant Kabir Nagar.

He called off the agitation only after Superintendent of Police Satyajit Gupta heard his complaint at the hospital and assured him of action.

The CO said the police have registered an FIR against six people of the village under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four of them -- Raghavendra Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav, Digvijay Yadav and Abhishek Yadav -- have been detained, he said.

Gupta said that the police are investigating the matter and law and order is under control.

Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad is the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sant Kabir Nagar and he has been fielded again by the ruling party.

According to the locals, when the minister reached the village Sunday night, he was confronted by some villagers with complaints about his MP son's absence from his constituency.

The confrontation led to a clash between the villagers and the minister and his supporters.

Nishad was brought to safety by a security guard, who took him to the hospital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP's Mission UP: Winning All 80 LS Seats
BJP's Mission UP: Winning All 80 LS Seats
Nishad Party chief wanted dy CM post, settles for MLC
Nishad Party chief wanted dy CM post, settles for MLC
Remove mosques located near temples: UP minister
Remove mosques located near temples: UP minister
'Future is here': Vishy lauds Gukesh
'Future is here': Vishy lauds Gukesh
Revenge on CSK's mind as LSG eye a heist in Chennai
Revenge on CSK's mind as LSG eye a heist in Chennai
'My Life Was In Danger'
'My Life Was In Danger'
MPC refuses to drop its guard on inflation
MPC refuses to drop its guard on inflation
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed

UP minister wants mosque in Prayagraj fort removed

Cong sees 'silent undercurrent' against BJP in west UP

Cong sees 'silent undercurrent' against BJP in west UP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances