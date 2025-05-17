HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP farmer's son elected mayor of UK's Wellingborough

UP farmer's son elected mayor of UK's Wellingborough

By Aditi Khanna
May 17, 2025
May 17, 2025 00:19 IST

A farmer's son from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, who was elected as a local town councillor earlier this month, has been chosen as the new mayor of Wellingborough, a market town in Northamptonshire in the East Midlands region of England.

IMAGE: Raj Mishra has been chosen as the new mayor of Wellingborough in England. Photograph: Courtesy Wellingborough Town Council website

Raj Mishra, 37, was elected from Victoria Ward of the town in the local elections held on May 6 and went on to be elected the fifth mayor of Wellingborough Town Council at an Annual Town Council Meeting on Tuesday.

 

News of his election brought much cheer among his friends and family back in Mirzapur.

"It is an honour to serve as the mayor of Wellingborough. I am committed to working collaboratively with all residents to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Together, we will build a brighter future for our town," Mishra said in a statement.

"As mayor of Wellingborough, I bring years of local insight, professional experience, and a strong passion for public service to our community. Understanding the unique needs of our area, I am committed to supporting initiatives that drive positive change."

"My approach is rooted in listening, being approachable, and acting with integrity. Together, we can build a stronger, more connected Wellingborough for everyone," the statement adds.

The Town Council Mayor is elected annually by the council from its elected members with a primary role to preside over council meetings, ensuring the proper conduct of business and interpreting standing orders.

The mayor also serves as a civic representative, connecting the council with the community and attending formal events.

Mishra, a Conservative Party member, has chosen the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory's Hospice Campaign as charities for his 2025-26 term.

His efforts over the course of the year will revolve around raising the profile of these organisations and attract funds and support for their work during his term.

"My approach to leadership is rooted in active listening and collaboration. I believe that every resident's voice matters, and I am dedicated to ensuring that our town's governance reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our community. By fostering open dialogues and building strong relationships, we can address challenges head-on and create lasting positive change," adds Mishra.

Aditi Khanna
Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
