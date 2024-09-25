News
UP bank staffer collapses in office, dies

UP bank staffer collapses in office, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2024 20:16 IST
A woman employee collapsed and died at a private bank in the Vibhuti Khand area in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Decha Huayyai/Pexels.com

The incident occurred on Tuesday. The cause of the woman's death is yet to be ascertained, they said.

"Sadaf Fatima (40) worked with a private bank. On Tuesday, she collapsed in the office. Her co-workers rushed her to a nearby government hospital where doctors pronounced her dead," said Station House Office (SHO), Vibhuti Khand, Sunil Kumar Singh.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

"The family members of the deceased have not filed any complaint in the matter. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem," Singh said.

 

A relative of Fatima told reporters that she was the sole breadwinner of her family.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the news of the woman employee's death was very worrisome as such incidents raise questions about the working conditions in various organisations.

"Such news is a symbol of the current economic pressure in the country. All companies and government departments will have to think seriously in this regard... Such sudden deaths raise questions about working conditions," Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi on Tuesday.

"To overcome this problem, companies and government departments should make active and meaningful efforts," he said.

Yadav further targeted the BJP government, saying, "Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has decreased so much that to save their business, they get more work done by fewer people."

