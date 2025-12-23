HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar granted bail with strict conditions

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar granted bail with strict conditions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 19:09 IST

x

The Delhi high court on Tuesday suspended the jail term of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, while imposing several conditions.

IMAGE: File image of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Tis Hazari court, in New Delhi, August 19, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount.

The high court also directed him not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and not to threaten her or her mother.

 

"Violation of any of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail," the court said.

Sengar's sentence has been suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the rape case.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said the three sureties must be the residents of Delhi and also directed Sengar to stay in the national capital during the pendency of his appeal. He should remain available for completing the remaining part of the sentence if found guilty.

He was also asked by the high court to deposit his passport with the trial court and to report to the local police station every Monday at 10 am.

The high court listed his appeal before the roster bench on January 16, 2026, subject to orders of the chief justice.

Sengar kidnapped the minor and raped her in 2017.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the case of the custodial death of the survivor's father is also pending, where he has sought suspension of sentence on the ground that he has already spent a substantial time in jail.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the custodial death case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case
3 cops to be booked in rape case against Sengar
3 cops to be booked in rape case against Sengar
Unnao rape: Sengar guilty in death of victim's father
Unnao rape: Sengar guilty in death of victim's father
Ex-BJP MLA discharged in accident of Unnao rape victim
Ex-BJP MLA discharged in accident of Unnao rape victim
Sengar gets 10-yr jail for rape victim's father's murder
Sengar gets 10-yr jail for rape victim's father's murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Thousands of US Army cadets head home for Christmas 1:07

Thousands of US Army cadets head home for Christmas

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai 0:50

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO