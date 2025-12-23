Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar granted bail with strict conditions

The Delhi high court on Tuesday suspended the jail term of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, while imposing several conditions.

IMAGE: File image of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Tis Hazari court, in New Delhi, August 19, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount.

The high court also directed him not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and not to threaten her or her mother.

"Violation of any of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail," the court said.

Sengar's sentence has been suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the rape case.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said the three sureties must be the residents of Delhi and also directed Sengar to stay in the national capital during the pendency of his appeal. He should remain available for completing the remaining part of the sentence if found guilty.

He was also asked by the high court to deposit his passport with the trial court and to report to the local police station every Monday at 10 am.

The high court listed his appeal before the roster bench on January 16, 2026, subject to orders of the chief justice.

Sengar kidnapped the minor and raped her in 2017.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the case of the custodial death of the survivor's father is also pending, where he has sought suspension of sentence on the ground that he has already spent a substantial time in jail.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the custodial death case.