Union minister Suresh Gopi visits freedom fighter Sankaran Nair's family

Union minister Suresh Gopi visits freedom fighter Sankaran Nair's family

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 20, 2025 22:44 IST

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday visited the family members of freedom fighter and former Indian National Congress president Chettur R Sankaran Nair at their ancestral home on Palat Road in Ottapalam, near Palakkad.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi (left). Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister also visited the family's residence in Chandranagar in Palakkad.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said the visit was carried out as per the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

During the visit, the Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas and tourism assured the family that he would help facilitate the construction of a memorial in Ottapalam to honour the legacy of Sankaran Nair, who remains the only Malayali to have served as the national president of INC, party sources added.

Nair, who was elected INC president during the Amaravati session in 1897, has recently come to public attention amid allegations that his contributions have been overlooked by the Congress.

PM Modi had also remembered and paid tribute to Nair in a recent statement.

Nair was recently in the news with the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2, where the actor essays the role of Nair.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
