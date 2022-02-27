News
Ukraine takes Russia to International Court of Justice over invasion

Ukraine takes Russia to International Court of Justice over invasion

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 27, 2022 18:14 IST
Ukraine has moved the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the Russian military operation that started in Ukraine on Thursday and urged the top court to order Russia to cease "hostilities".

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week."

"Ukraine has officially filed a lawsuit against Russia in the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague. We demand that Russia be held accountable for distorting the concept of genocide to justify aggression. We ask the court to immediately order Russia to cease hostilities and schedule a hearing next week," he added.

 

Amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially.

Earlier, he also spoke with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala about the current situation.

Notably, Zelenskyy, in a phone conversation, thanked Andrzej Duda, President of Poland for his personal leadership in granting Ukraine membership in the EU.

In a tweet, Zelensky also said that he had thanked the Pope for his prayers, adding that "the Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness."

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation in the Donbas region after recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent identities.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
'Russia is US's most acute security threat worldwide'
5th phase of UP poll sees nearly 54% voter turnout
How the markets will fare this week
Equity m-cap lowest in 7 months in Feb
Ukraine agrees to talks as Putin puts nukes on alert
The War Against Coronavirus

