Rediff.com  » News » U'khand bypoll: Dhami wins by over 55,000 votes, remains CM

U'khand bypoll: Dhami wins by over 55,000 votes, remains CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 03, 2022 11:27 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the bypoll to the Champawat Assembly seat by more than 55,000 votes.

He defeated Nirmala Gahtori of the Congress by 55,025 votes, election officials in Champawat said.

 

Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.

He had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
