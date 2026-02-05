HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK regulator seeks details on Air India fuel switch incident

UK regulator seeks details on Air India fuel switch incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 05, 2026 01:25 IST

The DGCA is likely to look at various aspects related to the incident, including whether the aircraft VT-ANX could have been grounded at London Heathrow itself rather than operating the flight to Bengaluru

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy Air India/Instagram

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air India to provide details of the incident of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft facing a fuel control switch issue at London's Heathrow airport before take off for Bengaluru on February 1, according to sources.

Key Points

  • Air India pilot reported the fuel control switch defect before a flight to Bengaluru, leading to the aircraft being grounded for inspection.
  • Indian aviation regulator DGCA's initial findings suggest that the correct procedure for operating the fuel control switch was not followed.
  • Air India conducted precautionary re-inspections of the Fuel Control Switch across its Boeing 787 fleet and found no issues.
  • The incident is under scrutiny, especially considering the previous Air India Boeing 787-8 crash where fuel supply cutoff was a factor.

An Air India pilot reported on February 2 a defect with the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the AI132 flight. The airline grounded the aircraft for checks after it landed in Bengaluru on February 2.

Indian aviation regulator DGCA's initial examination of the issue found that "apparently correct procedure" was not followed in operating the switch. The airline has been asked to ensure that the crew follows the right procedures.

 

On Wednesday, sources said the UK Civil Aviation Authority had sought details about the incident from Air India.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said the airline completed precautionary re-inspections of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) across all operational Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet and that no issues were identified during these checks.

"Air India will respond to the UK regulator accordingly," the spokesperson said.

A source on Tuesday had said the DGCA is likely to look at various aspects related to the incident, including whether the aircraft VT-ANX could have been grounded at London Heathrow itself rather than operating the flight to Bengaluru.

The functioning of the fuel control switch is in focus following the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft that killed 260 people last June, as the preliminary probe report mentioned that fuel supply was cut off soon after take-off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
