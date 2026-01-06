UK bars US Islamic preacher's entry for defending Hamas

Britain has banned the entry of an Islamic preacher over his defence of the extremist Hamas network in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, UK media reports claimed this week.

IMAGE: Islamic preacher Dr Shadee Elmasry. Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

According to The Daily Telegraph, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revoked the travel authorisation of Dr Shadee Elmasry, a scholar from the US, days before he had been due to arrive for a series of talks in the UK.

Elmasry was scheduled for talks organised by the Muslim charity Global Relief Trust (GRT) in Birmingham, Bolton and London from this weekend.

While the UK Home Office declined to comment on individual cases, a spokesperson said there was no place in the UK for foreign nationals who "spread hate or push extremist ideas".

"Anyone intent on stirring hatred or dividing our communities will not be allowed to enter into the UK, the spokesperson said.

Elmasry is said to have a history of controversial social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, often justifying the actions of Hamas. He is director of education and community affairs at the New Brunswick Islamic Centre in New Jersey.

Opposition Conservative MP Nick Timothy, a former Downing Street chief of staff, had urged the Labour Party government not to allow the preacher entry to the UK.

The home secretary has strong powers to exclude foreign nationals whose presence here would not be conducive to the public good. In the case of Shadee Elmasry, she should use them without hesitation, he said.

The Global Relief Trust said Elmasry's participation in talks was solely in support of a humanitarian event focused on faith-based talks and helping vulnerable communities.

Dr Elmasry said his message has always been about compassion and connection.

"I love England and the people of England, lived there for four years, and am excited to get back," he said, expressing the hope that his travel ban will be overturned.

Last month, The Times newspaper reported that Mahmood had cancelled the visa of a Pakistani influencer after it emerged that he had made extremist comments, including a call for jihad against Israel.

Tuaha Ibn Jalil, who helps run a Muslim youth club in Pakistan and has 2 million followers on Instagram, had intended to speak at mosques, community centres, a university and a school in the UK.

His travel ban was said to have been linked to inflammatory comments and material posted online, including about the Israel-Hamas and India-Pakistan conflict.

Back in April 2024, under the then-prime minister Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party government, the UK had announced that hate preachers and extremists will be automatically referred to the Home Office for immigration action, including the cancellation or refusal of visas should they attempt to travel to the UK.

The home secretary has instructed that if those here on visas choose to spew hate on protests or seek to intimidate people we will remove their right to be here," Sunak said in a speech at the time.

"We will demand that universities stop extremist activity on campus. We will also act to prevent people entering this country whose aim is to undermine its values," he said.