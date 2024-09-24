Udhayanidhi likely to be made deputy CM during cabinet reshuffle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday indicated that Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will be elevated as Deputy chief minister and also hinted at cabinet reshuffle.

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

When reporters asked Stalin on reshuffle and 'Dy CM post for Udhayanidhi' being spoken for quite some time, he answered in a few words. He said: "There will be no disappointment; there will be change."

To another question, the CM said the government is prepared to tackle the Northeast monsoon and the state

Chief Secretary has already held discussions with top officials and he will also deliberate with officials.

On opposition demanding a white paper on investments secured druing his US visit, the CM said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has already issued a statement and 'that is by itself is a white paper'.

During Stalin's US tour, in total, the state government inked pacts totally worth Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies.

When he embarked on US tour last month to attract investments to the state and immediately following his return on September 14, Stalin has already hinted twice on the likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle.

A larger role for his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi in the government is being anticipated by party cadres and office-bearers.

On September 18, Udhayanidhi said that Chief Minister Stalin will take a decision on elevating him as Deputy CM and the following day, Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tha Mo Anbarasan had asserted that Udhayanidhi's elevation as deputy cm is imminent.

Udhayanidhi also had days ago deprecated scribes posing question to everyone on his elevation and reiterated it is a prerogative of the chief minister.