Uddhav to lead march against Adani over Dharavi project

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he would lead a march to the Mumbai office of Adani Group on December 16 claiming that the government was apparently favouring the business conglomerate with the Dharavi redevelopment project.

“Several suspicious decisions have been taken to favour Adani Group for the Dharavi redevelopment project. It also includes a TDR (Transferable Development Rights) sale clause which will benefit the Adani group significantly.

"To protect the interest of the residents of the Dharavi area, Shiv Sena will march to the Adani Group office on December 16. I will lead the rally on Saturday," Thackeray told reporters.

The Maharashtra government in July formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm.

Thackeray wondered whether the state government was trying to favour the Adani Group at the cost of residents of Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony.

"Enough information is available about the Dharavi redevelopment project which raises suspicion about whether the government is trying to benefit Adani at the cost of Dharavi residents,” Thackeray added.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) ally Congress had last month organised a protest rally in Mumbai demanding the cancellation of the Dharavi redevelopment project contract alleging “discrepancies” in the issuance of the work order.

The project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

It was won by Adani Properties in November last year through a competitive bidding which also saw realty major DLF and Naman Developers competing.