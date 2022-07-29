News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav Thackeray's nephew meets Shinde, extends support

Uddhav Thackeray's nephew meets Shinde, extends support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 29, 2022 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support to the latter.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Twitter

Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

A statement from Shinde's office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM's leadership.

 

Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took oath as chief minister with support of the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
'Soon, Uddhavji will only be left with darbaris'
'Soon, Uddhavji will only be left with darbaris'
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
Uddhav Vs Shah-Modi Via Shinde
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
Adhir apologises to Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark
Adhir apologises to Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark
US, Taliban hold talks over $3.5bn Afghan reserves
US, Taliban hold talks over $3.5bn Afghan reserves
SC collegium gives 13 names in 7 mnths; govt appoints 8
SC collegium gives 13 names in 7 mnths; govt appoints 8
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

Rebel Sena MLAs: 'We feel threatened by BJP'

Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA

Sena deputy leader to join Shinde camp: Rebel MLA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances