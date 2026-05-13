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Home  » News » Uber Partners With Adani Group For First India Data Centre

Uber Partners With Adani Group For First India Data Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 17:02 IST

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Uber is partnering with the Adani Group to establish its first data centre in India, aiming to leverage India's growing innovation hub for technology development and deployment.

Key Points

  • Uber is establishing its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group.
  • The new data centre is expected to be operational later this year.
  • The data centre will help Uber test and deploy its technology at scale from India.
  • Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi met with Gautam Adani to build on their existing partnership.

Global ride-hailing major Uber is set to establish its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group, the company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday.

The new facility is expected to be operational later this year.

 

Uber's Investment in India's Tech Infrastructure

Taking to social media platform X, the Uber CEO wrote, "Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group.

As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale â from India, for the world."

The quantum and value of the investment were not immediately disclosed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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