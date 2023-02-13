News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 new judges sworn in, SC functioning on full-strength

2 new judges sworn in, SC functioning on full-strength

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 13, 2023 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the number of judges in the apex court to its full sanctioned strength of 34.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Rajesh Bindal as a judge of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, on Monday, February 13, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar were administered oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

 

With the appointment of two judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 34.

IMAGE: Justice Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Aravind Kumar as a judge of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, on Monday, February 13, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Before being elevated as judges of the apex court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
'Judges are not free of fear'
'Judges are not free of fear'
Aero India 2023 begins, to showcase atmanirbharta
Aero India 2023 begins, to showcase atmanirbharta
Long Distance Love: Signs To Watch Out
Long Distance Love: Signs To Watch Out
Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue
Romeo and Julie, NDRF's heroes behind Turkey rescue
How Cognizant plans to become an employer of choice
How Cognizant plans to become an employer of choice
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Judiciary is nation's last hope'

'Judiciary is nation's last hope'

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances