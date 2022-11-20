News
Rediff.com  » News » Two drones spotted near IB in Punjab, return to Pak as BSF opens fire

Two drones spotted near IB in Punjab, return to Pak as BSF opens fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 20, 2022 12:12 IST
A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: personnel inspect a hexacopter drone which was shot down after entering Indian territory from Pakistan at Gandhu Kilcha village in Ferozepur, Punjab, November 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

 

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.

A search operation is underway, they added.

Another drone was spotted in the Channa Patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials.

The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added.

They said a search operation was going on.

