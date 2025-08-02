Truth, not flattery, should guide politics, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said it was a misconception that lying and flattery are necessary in politics, asserting that politicians should speak the truth with confidence.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in conversation with Congress MP Praniti Shinde at Parliament House premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, July 31, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking after being conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award here in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"It is a misconception that politics is all about telling lies or using flattery. Even late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray used to be truthful in his speeches. He used to speak his mind," Gadkari said.

One should learn to call a spade a spade, he said.

"If something is good, one should call it good, and if something is bad, it should be termed as bad. Fadnavis says sometimes speaking clearly and truthfully is not possible in politics. During my (campaign for) Lok Sabha election, while addressing a rally, I said I won't give any freebies to anyone and will do what I wanted to do....do not come to me under the guise of caste or community. I simply sought their votes and assured them that I will work for them," he said.

He also told the voters that he will work for everybody, those who vote for him as well as those who do not, Gadkari added.

"I have this experience that even small people can sense good things, and that is why politicians should remain positive and always speak truth with confidence," he said.

The minister of road transport and highways also said that there is no dearth of funds in his department.

"Funds are not a constraint. The only constraint is that they are not being spent. In this country, there is no dearth of funds, technology. The only constraint is the lack of people who will work honestly for the country. If these people decide to work, then there will not be any problem," Gadkari said.

Speaking earlier, chief minister Fadnavis said Gadkari is not just a leader but an innovator who constantly strives to bring innovation across various sectors such as agriculture, engineering and science and technology, and ensures that these innovations benefit the masses.

Praising his contribution to the country's road infrastructure, he said Gadkari was one of the most high-performing ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

He also described the fellow Nagpur politician as someone who is very sensitive at heart.

"He speaks his mind without worrying about the consequences. In politics, people often avoid speaking the truth because it may not always be beneficial. In fact, on many occasions, speaking the truth can prove costly. But even in such situations, Nitin ji always speaks the truth, regardless of the consequences," Fadnavis said.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award is given by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust (Hind Swarajya Sangh) every year. Its past recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.