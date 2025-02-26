HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million

Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 10:38 IST

x

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a 'gold card' for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country, with a pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a $5 million fee, CNN reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 25, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The CNN report, citing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the gold card will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program.

"They'll have to go through vetting, of course," the CNN report, citing the Commerce Secretary, said.

 

"To make sure they're wonderful world-class global citizens," Lutnick added.

Trump made the announcement during a media availability in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and answered questions on various topics.

He stated that sales of the gold cards would begin in about two weeks and suggested that millions could be sold.

"From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do," he said.

When asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible to buy the cards, Trump responded: "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," CNN report added.

During the event, Trump also admired a map of the newly renamed Gulf of America, and said, "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed -- but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying.'"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Now, Trump says $21 million went to 'my friend Modi'
Now, Trump says $21 million went to 'my friend Modi'
Are Trump and Musk Dismantling American Democracy?
Are Trump and Musk Dismantling American Democracy?
One Month Of Trump: The World Is In Shock
One Month Of Trump: The World Is In Shock
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
Trump says World War 3 is not far away
Trump says World War 3 is not far away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Instant Semolina Or Sooji Recipes To Start Your Day

webstory image 2

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

webstory image 3

9 Key Tips To Keep Your Bathroom Clean

VIDEOS

Nupur Sharma takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam3:02

Nupur Sharma takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh's final 'snan' begins on Mahashivratri3:45

Maha Kumbh's final 'snan' begins on Mahashivratri

Gulmarg turns into winter wonderland after fresh snowfall1:09

Gulmarg turns into winter wonderland after fresh snowfall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD