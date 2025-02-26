Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a 'gold card' for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country, with a pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a $5 million fee, CNN reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 25, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The CNN report, citing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the gold card will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program.

"They'll have to go through vetting, of course," the CNN report, citing the Commerce Secretary, said.

"To make sure they're wonderful world-class global citizens," Lutnick added.

Trump made the announcement during a media availability in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and answered questions on various topics.

He stated that sales of the gold cards would begin in about two weeks and suggested that millions could be sold.

"From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do," he said.

When asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible to buy the cards, Trump responded: "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," CNN report added.

During the event, Trump also admired a map of the newly renamed Gulf of America, and said, "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed -- but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying.'"