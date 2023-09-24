News
Trucks painted like Assam Rifles vehicles in Manipur

Trucks painted like Assam Rifles vehicles in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 24, 2023 16:34 IST
The Assam Rifles has written to the Manipur Police, stating that many trucks in Kakching district have been painted in camouflage colours with insignia of the paramilitary force, resembling their vehicles, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Assam Rifles says that many trucks in Manipur's Kakching district have been painted in camouflage colours with insignia of the paramilitary force. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter written to the Churachandpur Superintendent of Police, the paramilitary force claimed that some men with the help of valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) have acquired many trucks from markets and converted them to ones resembling the vehicles used by the Assam Rifles by painting and putting the insignia of the force.

 

"Conversion of civil vehicles to look alike of Assam Rifles vehicles clearly shows the nefarious intention of VBIGs to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles or to utilise the same for anti-national activities" the letter read.

The force also asked the Churachandpur police to disseminate the inputs to the SP of Kakching district and higher authorities so that "preemptive action can be taken to avert any kind of adverse incident".

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence for more than four months.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
