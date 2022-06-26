News
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial by-election

Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial by-election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2022 14:00 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won the by-election from the Town Bardowali seat by a margin of 6,104 on Sunday, as per the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrates with his supporters outside a counting centre in Agartala, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The chief minister, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63 per cent of the total votes polled.

His nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress bagged 11,077 votes or 33.29 per cent of the total votes.

 

The Left Front was at the third spot as Forward Bloc candidate Raghunath Sarkar secured 3,376 votes (10.15 per cent).

"The people who voted for me, I thank them. This is the victory of BJP workers. I expected the margin to be a bit more. However, the results prove the understanding between the CPI-M and Congress. We will work accordingly in the future, but people did not take this understanding in a good way," the chief minister told reporters.

"We have seen post-poll violence for many years, so we have urged the people to stay away from such a thing. People's trust is the main factor, and we have to see they don't face any problems. I would also request the opposition parties to maintain peace," he added.

Manik Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed the chief minister of the state last month after then CM Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

He had to win this by-election to continue as the chief minister.

He will now resign as an MP after being elected to the assembly, as per the rules.

The bypoll was held in the Town Bardowali seat after Asish Kumar Saha resigned as a BJP MLA and joined the Congress in February.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
