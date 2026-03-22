Opposition and Activists Call for Withdrawal of Transgender Rights Amendment Bill

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, faces strong opposition in India as critics fear it will undermine the rights and self-determination of transgender individuals, sparking calls for its withdrawal.

Key Points Opposition MPs and activists are demanding the withdrawal of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, fearing it will dilute transgender rights.

Critics argue the bill contradicts the Supreme Court's principles on self-identification for transgender individuals.

Concerns are raised that the bill's definition of 'transgender' and graded punishments could lead to discrimination and restrict access to legal identity.

Activists highlight the history of struggle for transgender recognition and dignity, arguing the bill undermines years of progress towards self-determination.

The bill faces opposition for potentially imposing identity on individuals and failing to align with global trends towards self-identification.

Opposition MPs and transgender rights activists on Sunday called for the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be withdrawn, saying the proposed changes could dilute their rights.

The call to rollback the Bill was made at a Jan Sunwai (public discussion) held at the Press Club of India here, where participants raised concerns over its potential impact on transgender people.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha on March 13.

The Bill seeks to give a precise definition of the term "transgender" and provide graded punishments that reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted upon such persons.

It also underlines that a transgender person "shall not include, nor shall ever have been so included, persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities".

The proposed amendment to the existing Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, has triggered criticism from members of the community who say it departs from principles laid down by the Supreme Court in the landmark judgement of National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India.

Political Opposition to the Bill

NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande, speaking to PTI, said there is a clear demand to withdraw the Bill. "If the government is not willing to withdraw it, then it should be referred to the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment for reconsideration," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the Bill should be sent to a parliamentary standing committee and emphasised that individuals must be respected as they are, calling it the duty of the state and government.

Dikshit also emphasised the need to recognise individuals first as human beings. "In our society, identity is often attacked repeatedly. The state and institutions must first treat every person as a human being, and then as a citizen," he said.

"The duty of the state and Parliament is to respect individuals as they are -- their identity, their choices and their sense of self -- and stand by them with dignity," he added.

Manoj Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, said: "This is a case of constitutional morality versus majoritarianism. The government cannot rely only on numbers. It must be guided by constitutional values."

"There is a need for a collective strategy inside Parliament, reaching across party lines to build consensus and challenge such measures," Jha said.

"We need to come together, both inside and outside Parliament, and build a coordinated strategy to oppose such measures," he added.

CPI(M) leader John Brittas raised concerns over the proposed amendments, saying they go against the principle of self-identification. "It restricts access to legal identity and raises serious questions about self-determination," he said.

"At a time when legislation should be progressive, we are witnessing a regressive shift that could push the community backwards," Brittas added.

He questioned the authority to determine identity. "Who is to decide a person's identity? The state cannot impose identity on individuals," he said.

Referring to global practices, Brittas said, "Several countries such as Denmark, Malta and Ireland have moved towards self-identification. India should be moving forward, not backwards."

Highlighting ground realities, he added, "Even today, many people are hesitant to openly identify themselves. Adding more layers of scrutiny will only make it more difficult."

"This is the time to protect diversity and uphold dignity. We must stand together to ensure that the rights of the community are not diluted," Brittas said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said the community would continue to resist the proposed changes and fight for their rights.

"Even if the Bill is passed in Parliament, the fight will not end. We will continue to raise our voice and stand with the community," she said.

"We are not going to be afraid. This is not an easy journey, but we have to fight it collectively," Chowdhury added.

She also raised concerns about the implementation of the law at the grassroots level, questioning how district magistrates in smaller towns would be sensitised to deal with transgender persons seeking official recognition.

Reiterating her support, she said that while the road ahead may be challenging, there remains hope, and she stands firmly with the community.

Activist Concerns and Calls for Unity

Grace Banu, a transgender rights activist, highlighted the long history of struggle for recognition and dignity, saying the proposed changes undermine years of progress.

"For decades, we have been fighting to define our own identity. After years of struggle, self-identification was recognised, and now it is being taken away," she said.

Recalling past experiences, she alleged instances of invasive verification processes. "We have faced humiliating examinations and questioning about our bodies. Such practices violate basic human rights and dignity," Banu said.

She said the community continues to face discrimination and violence. "Even today, many in our community face abuse within families, social exclusion and are pushed into marginalised livelihoods," she said.

"We have the right to live with dignity like any other citizen. This Bill goes against that principle," Banu added.

She called for unity and wider support on the issue. "Our fight will continue -- whether we win or not, we will not stop," she said.