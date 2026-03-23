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Home  » News » Enforcement Directorate Moves to Extradite Key Accused in Torres Jewellery Fraud

Enforcement Directorate Moves to Extradite Key Accused in Torres Jewellery Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 21:25 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has begun extradition proceedings against Ukrainian national Olena Stoian, a central figure in the multi-crore Torres fraud case involving money laundering and cryptocurrency conversion.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pursuing the extradition of Olena Stoian, a Ukrainian national, in connection with the Torres jewellery fraud case.
  • Stoian is accused of money laundering through hawala operators and converting funds into USDT cryptocurrency.
  • The ED case originates from a police FIR filed in Navi Mumbai, alleging proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 177.11 crore.
  • The special court has issued non-bailable warrants against Stoian and other accused individuals involved in the Torres jewellery fraud.
  • The extradition documents are being sent to authorities in the Republic of Moldova, where Stoian is reportedly located.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday initiated extradition process against Ukrainian national Olena Stoian, a prime accused in the multi crore Torres fraud case, by approaching the special PMLA court for requisite paper compilation and attestation to prepare a dossier.

These documents will be sent to authorities at Republic of Moldova, where Stoian has reportedly been traced, for her extradition. The court, considering the probe agency's plea, handed over the extradition documents to the ED.

 

Earlier, the special court had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against four accused, including three absconding Ukrainian nationals, Stoin being one of them, for their alleged role in the case.

"The accused are involved in a serious non-bailable offence of money laundering and are evading arrest. Therefore, in the interest of proper and effective investigation and trial into the serious economic offence, it is necessary to issue a non-bailable warrant," the judge said in an order passed in November last year.

Details of the Torres Jewellery Fraud

Platinum Hern Private Limited, which operated under the brand name Torres Jewellery, is alleged to have cheated customers after collecting cash in lieu of the sale of Moissanite diamonds and other jewellery.

Instead of using the said cash for its legitimate business purposes, it was routed through hawala operators and later, converted into USDT cryptocurrency, as per the ED.

The ED case stems from a police FIR filed in Navi Mumbai. As per the federal probe agency, proceeds of crime in a case stands at Rs 177.11 crore.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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