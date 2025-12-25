Top Maoist leader carrying a bounty of Rs 1 cr killed

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among six red rebels killed in gun battles with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Security personnel during an anti-Naxal operation in the forest area of Bokaro. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Communist Party of India-Maoist central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Gumma forest in Belghar police station area on Wednesday night.

Fresh gun battles took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area on Thursday morning, in which four other Maoists, including Uike, were killed, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Y B Khurania said, "Two Maoists were gunned down on Wednesday, and four were neutralised this morning. Killing of a central committee member is a big success for Odisha Police. It has broken the backbone of the Maoists in the state."

"Operations are underway at different places along the Kandhamal-Ganjam inter-district boundary and we hope to get more success. This is one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Odisha in recent times. We thank the security personnel involved in the operation. We are determined to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah's target of eliminating Naxalism by March, 2026," he added.

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation involving 23 teams -- 20 of Special Operations Group of Odisha Police, two of Central Reserve Police Force and one of Border Security Force -- was launched in Chakapad police station area in Kandhamal district and bordering Rambha forest range in Ganjam district, another officer said.

"Multiple gunfights were reported on Thursday in different areas. Later, four bodies of Maoists -- two men and women each -- were recovered. Two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle were also seized," he added.

The Naxals killed on Wednesday night were identified as CPI-Maoist's area committee member Bari alias Rakesh, and dalam member Amrit, both from Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said, adding they carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads.

The gunfights took place after 22 Maoists surrendered before Khurania in neighbouring Malkangiri district on Tuesday.