Told CM many times that Cong-NCP are trying to destroy Sena: Rebel MLA

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate the Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made several attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the mala fide intentions of the alliance partners.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat. Photograph: ANI

In a video message, Shirsat said, "Yesterday, we all watched the video conference address by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We listened to his opinions and thoughts. We felt bad. We had never imagined that Uddhav Saheb will become so emotional in such a situation.

"But, there are reasons behind what has happened. This has not happened overnight. This is not a miracle that happened within a day. Many times in the past, all these MLAs informed Uddhav Saheb that whether it is the Congress or the NCP, both are trying to eliminate the Shiv Sena."

"If you look at the recently held Zilla Parishad or Gram Panchayat elections, the Shiv Sena stood in the fourth spot. The first spot is secured by a party whom we abuse day in and day out. At the second spot was the NCP, and the Congress was at the third. And, on the fourth spot came Shiv Sena. All the people tried hard and told the CM that these people are trying to destroy our party," he said.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLA further claimed that no MLAs were consulted before the appointment of the tehsildar to the revenue officer.

"If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it," said Shirsat.

He further said that several times all the rebel MLAs sought time to meet Thackeray but he never met them.

"We never even got time to meet you, whatever we had to say, we told this to the secretary only and they used to tell us that your message is communicated to Uddhav Saheb," he said.

Sharing the video, he tweeted that they are not traitors, but real Shiv Sainiks, adding that some people are going to destroy Shiv Sena.