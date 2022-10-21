News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TN suspends 4 cops behind Thoothukudi Sterlite firing incident

TN suspends 4 cops behind Thoothukudi Sterlite firing incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 21, 2022 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A deputy superintendent of police and three constables charged by an inquiry commission with unprovoked firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018 in Thoothukudi, were placed under suspension by Tamil Nadu director general of police C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

IMAGE: Police personnel baton charge at a protestor demanding the closure of Vedantas Sterlite Copper unit, in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, May 23, 2018. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission of enquiry, which probed the Thoothukudi police firing that claimed 13 lives, faulted the police for indulging in excess and recommended appropriate action against the police officials and others.

 

The enquiry commission's report tabled in the assembly on Tuesday said the police shooting on the protesters was unprovoked.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured the assembly that those responsible for the "blood chilling" police firing in Thoothukudi during the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime, will be punished.

Appropriate disciplinary action has also been initiated against the then police officials including IGP of south zone, DIG of Tirunelveli, superintendent of police, Thoothukudi, a DSP, three inspectors, a sub-inspector and seven constables, he said.

Describing the incident as a "black mark" in Tamil Nadu's history that none could forget or cover up, Stalin had said departmental action is being taken on the then collector while disciplinary action has been initiated on three revenue officials.

"The guilty will be brought to book and punished," Stalin said and remarked that the firing incident was proof of how a government should not conduct itself.

The inquiry report had recommended action against 17 police officials, then district collector and three revenue officials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
9 killed in police firing on protesters at Sterlite's TN plant
9 killed in police firing on protesters at Sterlite's TN plant
Sterlite shooting may dent Vedanta's brand image
Sterlite shooting may dent Vedanta's brand image
'The cops came out and started firing'
'The cops came out and started firing'
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
Chopper crash: 4 bodies found, search on for 5th jawan
Chopper crash: 4 bodies found, search on for 5th jawan
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sterlite victims' kin have cash, job; not closure

Sterlite victims' kin have cash, job; not closure

Drop all cases against anti-Sterlite protestors: HC

Drop all cases against anti-Sterlite protestors: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances