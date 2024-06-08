News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC's actor-MLA attacks restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee

TMC's actor-MLA attacks restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 08, 2024 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty created a controversy by assaulting a restaurant owner who allegedly abused party MP Abhishek Banerjee during the shooting of a film there.

IMAGE: Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty. Photograph: Courtesy Soham Chakraborty on X

Both Chakraborty and restaurant owner Anisul Alam lodged complaints with the police against each other, an officer said on Saturday.

 

The MLA later said he wanted to apologise to Alam as he should have controlled his anger.

The problem between the two sides began over parking the cars of Chakraborty and his men in front of the eatery in New Town near Kolkata.

According to CCTV footage of the restaurant, which went viral later on, Chakraborty was seen assaulting Alam.

When contacted, the restaurant owner claimed that he had allowed shooting in a portion of his restaurant "free of cost" on late Saturday evening.

"The entire parking space was occupied by the cars of Mr Chakraborty and his men. My staff told his men to remove their cars as other customers were not able to park their vehicles," Alam said.

The restaurant owner added that the actor's men told him that he's an MLA and a very close friend of TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"I said that I don't care even if he is Narendra Modi's friend or Abhishek's. It was then when suddenly Mr Chakraborty came and punched me on my face and kicked me in my abdomen," Alam alleged.

Chakraborty admitted to slapping the restaurant owner.

"The owner was abusing my staff and Abhishek Banerjee. He also abused me. I lost my cool and slapped him... I should have kept my cool and could have controlled my anger. I would like to apologise to the owner," the actor said.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar police commissionerate said that the restaurant owner on Saturday lodged a complaint against the MLA and his security guards.

"We have received complaints both from the MLA and the restaurant owner against each other. We have started cases and investigations are on," the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TMC slams Adhir over 'better to vote for BJP' remark
TMC slams Adhir over 'better to vote for BJP' remark
EC notice to BJP's Gangopadhyay over Mamata remark
EC notice to BJP's Gangopadhyay over Mamata remark
SC stays HC order imposing cost on Abhishek Banerjee
SC stays HC order imposing cost on Abhishek Banerjee
Manipur: Militants torch 2 police outposts, 70 houses
Manipur: Militants torch 2 police outposts, 70 houses
Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win 4th French Open
Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win 4th French Open
We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC
We must work 24x7x365 among people, Kharge tells CWC
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
CWC okays to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Oppn
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why MamataDi Won Bengal

Why MamataDi Won Bengal

Violence in Sandeshkhali rocks last phase of LS polls

Violence in Sandeshkhali rocks last phase of LS polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances