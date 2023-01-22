News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC refuses to join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura polls

TMC refuses to join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 22, 2023 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Trinamool Congress will not join the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Congress alliance in the ensuing Tripura assembly election, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

IMAGE: TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and party leaders take out a rally for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections in Agartala, November 14, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tripura Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister will arrive in Tripura on February 6 to campaign for party candidates.

 

"The TMC is not going to forge any electoral understanding with the CPI-M-Congress combine in the ensuing Tripura assembly elections because many Congress leaders and workers who had suffered during Communist regime will not vote for their own party", said Biwas.

"Our assessment is that the CPI-M-Congress initiative will face the similar fate what had happened in West Bengal assembly election in 2021, that's why we will keep our distance from it", he said.

Biswas said "Trinamool Congress will contest the election in the seats where the party has a chance to win and TMC's doors are open for other parties for electoral understanding."

He said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Tripura on February 6 on a two-day visit and is scheduled to join a roadshow.

"Party supremo is set to arrive in the poll bound state on February 6 to campaign for the party. She will join a road show to be organised on the following day", he said.

Biswas said the party's All India general secretary (Abhishek Banerjee) is scheduled to arrive in Agartala on February 2 for the election campaign.

"He will address two election rallies at Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Boxanagar in Sepahijala district", he said.

Besides, many senior party leaders including Tollywood stars from Kolkata are coming to the northeastern state for campaigning.

"Today, we will have a meeting with senior party leaders to chalk out the party's election roadmap including campaigning for the upcoming elections", he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
SC to hear TMC's contempt plea against Tripura govt
SC to hear TMC's contempt plea against Tripura govt
Rivals CPM, Cong come together to fight Tripura poll
Rivals CPM, Cong come together to fight Tripura poll
No place for extremism: Tejashwi on Karbala remarks
No place for extremism: Tejashwi on Karbala remarks
Shahrukh called me: Himanta after 'who SRK' remark
Shahrukh called me: Himanta after 'who SRK' remark
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles
Australian Open: Sania exits women's doubles
PIX: Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime; Korda in quarters
PIX: Lehecka stuns Auger-Aliassime; Korda in quarters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TMC's national ambitions hit after debacle in Goa

TMC's national ambitions hit after debacle in Goa

BJP's Rajib Banerjee returns to TMC at Tripura rally

BJP's Rajib Banerjee returns to TMC at Tripura rally

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances