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Trinamool Congress Unveils Manifesto with Focus on Healthcare and Welfare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 17:47 IST

The Trinamool Congress manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls promises enhanced welfare schemes, including doorstep healthcare and increased financial assistance for women, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The TMC manifesto pledges doorstep healthcare services through 'Duare Chikitsa' camps in every block and town.
  • The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, targeting women, will see increased monthly financial assistance, empowering women across West Bengal.
  • The manifesto aims to ensure continuous development and happiness for every household in West Bengal.
  • The TMC commits to strengthening healthcare outreach and infrastructure development across the state.
  • The party promises to enhance existing welfare schemes to benefit a wider range of citizens.

The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Friday, making 10 pledges that encompass widening the ambit of existing welfare schemes, stronger healthcare outreach and infrastructure development.

Unveiling the manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said these commitments would serve as the guiding map for the government once the TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term.

 

"I respectfully present before you my 10 'pratigyas' (pledges) as the path for our government's journey over the next five years," she said.

Key Promises in the TMC Manifesto

Among the top commitments is the promise to launch doorstep delivery of healthcare service -- 'Duare Chikitsa'-- under which the state government would organise health camps in each block and town every year.

"Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep," Banerjee said.

The party also promised to enhance the amount paid under the popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a key welfare programme targeting women. Banerjee said that empowering women remains a central priority of her government.

Under the revised benefit promised by the party, the monthly financial assistance will be increased by Rs 500. Women from the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will get Rs 1,700 per month through direct transfers.

The TMC supremo underlined that the promises made in the manifesto aim to ensure "the wheels of development continue to move forward without interruption and that the light of happiness reaches every household of my beloved Bengal".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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