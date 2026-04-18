TMC Files Complaint Against Assam CM Over Bengal Poll Remarks

The TMC has filed a complaint against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making polarising statements during election campaigning in West Bengal, potentially violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made polarising statements during West Bengal election campaigning.

The complaint claims Sarma violated the Model Code of Conduct and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

TMC accuses Sarma of making defamatory and unverified allegations against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The complaint alleges Sarma's remarks promoted religious hatred and could incite communal tension.

TMC urges the Election Commission to issue a show cause notice to Sarma and the BJP and register an FIR.

The TMC on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he made "polarising and criminally intimidating statements" during election campaigning in West Bengal.

In a representation to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, the ruling party accused the senior BJP leader of violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

TMC Alleges Violation Of Election Code

"We write to you on behalf of Trinamool Congress," the letter stated, adding that on April 16, Sarma, while addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, made "inciteful, polarising and criminally intimidating statements" that were also "defamatory and unverified allegations" against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The complaint alleged that Sarma said Banerjee was afraid that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, people would not be able to consume meat, and further claimed that beef could and should be banned.

Accusations Of Promoting Religious Hatred

According to the complaint, such remarks are "not merely inappropriate political rhetoric but constitute a deliberate, inciteful and calculated act of promoting religious hatred and fostering communal tension between different communities of West Bengal and could suffocate the peaceful conduct of elections and foment social unrest."

The party further claimed that the remarks against Banerjee were defamatory and violated MCC guidelines on maintaining dignity in public discourse, as well as Supreme Court directions on refraining from using religion in election campaigns.

TMC Urges Action From Election Commission

The complaint cited alleged offences under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including defamation.

Seeking action, the TMC urged the poll panel to "issue a show cause notice" to Sarma and the BJP, take "stringent action" against him, and direct police authorities to register an FIR.

"Pass such other and further orders as your good office may deem necessary," the letter added.

Meanwhile, Sarma, responding to the complaint at a rally in Dinhata, said such moves would not scare him.

"I spoke the truth, nothing of which can be called inciteful. I can also counter the charges made against me by the TMC," he said at the public meeting.

Under Indian election law, violations of the Model Code of Conduct can lead to warnings, censure, or even disqualification from contesting elections. The Election Commission will now review the TMC's complaint and Sarma's response before deciding on any further action.