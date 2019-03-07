Trump muddles up Apple CEO's name

March 07, 2019 12:28 IST

First there was “Jeff Bozo” and now it is “Tim Apple”. United States President Donald Trump seems to have made it a habit to muddle up names.

IMAGE: Apple CEO Tim Cook laughs with US President Donald Trump during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

The US president during a meeting on Wednesday referred to Apple CEO, Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”

The apparent slip-of-tongue happened during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting with the Apple CEO and other members of his administration at the White House. The meeting was being held to deliberate on the importance of technology in education.

While heaping praises on Cook for his contribution in the American commerce and industry sectors, Trump referred to the 58-year-old executive as “Tim Apple.”

This is not the first time that Trump has flubbed with the names of top executives.

In January this year, Trump mocked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his divorce with wife MacKenzie Bezos in a tweet, dubbing him “Jeff Bozo.”

Last year, Trump had introduced Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as “Marillyn Lockheed.”