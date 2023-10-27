Thwarted Hezbollah's missile attack plan against Israeli army position: IDF

The Israeli defence forces said that it launched a drone strike against a Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier looks out from a tank during a military drill near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 26, 2023. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The Hezbollah cell was reportedly getting ready to launch an anti-tank guided missile attack against a border army position.

The IDF has increased airstrikes against terrorists from Hezbollah who are preparing missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel in recent days.

In the midst of the Gaza Strip conflict, the terror group has so far identified 46 members who were killed by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

The IDF has also released video of the most recent attack, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israel defence forces had confirmed a day before that another terror cell in Southern Lebanon was struck near the northern community of Zar'it.

According to the IDF, a drone strike and artillery bombardment were both directed at the cell.

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah also met with top leaders of Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli publication posted an image tweeted on social media X to show Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala.

The screenshot of the tweet published in the daily read, "Among other topics, discussions regarding the appropriate measures that Resistance Axis members must take to reach a definite victory in Gaza and Palestine took place."

The "Axis of Resistance", according to the New York Times report is the term used for a regional network of militias in the alliance of Iran, Palestinian militant groups, Syria, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and other factions.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel from Gaza, Hezbollah has been operating freely against Israel along Lebanon's border with Israel, firing rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns and army positions and opening fire at troops on a near-daily basis.

The IDF has responded by striking the terror group's cells and posts in southern Lebanon, the Times of Israel said.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Wednesday that Iran directly aided Hamas ahead of the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

"Iran directly aided Hamas before the war, with training, supplying weapons, money, and technological know-how," Hagari said in a press conference.

"Even now, Iranian aid to Hamas in the form of intelligence and online incitement against the State of Israel, continues," the IDF spokesperson was quoted by Times of Israel.

Previously, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that fighting against Israel might open on "other fronts" if Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza.