News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Three workers killed in mishap at Guj bullet train project site

Three workers killed in mishap at Guj bullet train project site

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 05, 2024 23:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three workers died as a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: Rescue and relief workers are undreway at the accident site of bullet train project in Anand, Gujarat, November 5, 2024. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The incident took place at Vasad village located on the under-construction Bullet Train route, said district superintendent of police Gaurav Jasani.

 

Police officials earlier said that part of an under-construction bridge collapsed.

However, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited which is executing the project later said a temporary structure of steel and concrete blocks being used for well foundation work fell down.

The site is near the Mahi River near Vadodara, an NHSRCL official said.

A Vasad police station official confirmed that three workers had died and another was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In all, four workers were trapped under concrete blocks and two of them died on the spot, said Anand fire officer Dharmesh Gor.

"One of the victims who was rescued alive was declared dead at the hospital," he said.

The fallen blocks were being removed to ensure that no other workers were trapped underneath, Gor added.

As rescuers used cranes and excavators to remove the concrete blocks under which the victims were trapped, some of the locals too pitched in.

On completion, the 508-km bullet train project is expected to reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to around 3 hours from the current 6 to 8 hours.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
U'khand: 15 electrocuted to death at Namami Gange site
U'khand: 15 electrocuted to death at Namami Gange site
Maha Samruddhi E-way crane mishap toll rises to 20
Maha Samruddhi E-way crane mishap toll rises to 20
11 killed as giant crane collapses at HSL in Vizag
11 killed as giant crane collapses at HSL in Vizag
Pro Kabbadi: Jaipur edge UP Yoddhas in dramatic finish
Pro Kabbadi: Jaipur edge UP Yoddhas in dramatic finish
Committed to India hosting 2036 Olympics: PT Usha
Committed to India hosting 2036 Olympics: PT Usha
Royal Enfield eyes Europe, US as debut markets for C6
Royal Enfield eyes Europe, US as debut markets for C6
Mahakumbh: Prayagraj to use AI face recognition cams
Mahakumbh: Prayagraj to use AI face recognition cams
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
1 killed in Guj bullet train's girder launcher crash
1 killed in Guj bullet train's girder launcher crash
HC allows to cut 20,000 mangroves for bullet train
HC allows to cut 20,000 mangroves for bullet train

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances