3-member panel to probe what caused Manipur violence

3-member panel to probe what caused Manipur violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2023 18:43 IST


The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in Manipur that claimed more than 80 lives.

IMAGE: People from Meitei Community, stage a protest against the violence in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

According to a notification issued by the Union home ministry, the commission will make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter.

 

It will probe the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence; whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities/individuals and adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry by the commission shall look into the complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association.

The commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

The commission, however, if it deems fit, can make interim reports to the central government before the said date.

The other members of the commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to over 80, officials said.

The ethnic violence first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
More like this

'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'

'The situation in Manipur is hopeless'

BJP MLA: 'How Will Amit Shah's Visit Help Manipur?'

BJP MLA: 'How Will Amit Shah's Visit Help Manipur?'

