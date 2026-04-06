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Illegal Ram Fighting Event in Mumbai Under Investigation After Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 19:10 IST

An illegal ram fighting event in Mumbai has sparked outrage and a police investigation after one of the animals died, prompting an FIR and raising concerns about animal cruelty.

Key Points

  • An FIR has been filed against three individuals for allegedly organising an illegal ram fighting event in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.
  • The ram fighting event reportedly resulted in the death of one of the rams, prompting a complaint from PETA India.
  • The accused are booked under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.
  • Police are investigating the matter, attempting to locate the surviving ram and calling the accused for questioning.

An FIR has been registered against three individuals for allegedly organising an illegal ram fighting event in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, which purportedly resulted in the death of one of the animals, on a complaint lodged by the PETA India, a police official said on Monday.

Sajid Abdul Ali Sayyed, Saud Firdaus Master, and Imran Mohammad Ali Qureshi were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, according to an Amboli police station official.

 

The complaint was submitted after a news channel broadcast a video of a staged ram-fighting event that reportedly took place in mid-February.

Details of the Illegal Ram Fighting Event

The footage shows the rams, called "Rocky" and "Chamkila", being forced to fight for public entertainment, with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for the winning team. During the fight, Rocky reportedly collapsed and died.

The police are currently investigating the matter and making efforts to locate and seize the surviving ram, the official said.

All three accused will be called to join the investigation. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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