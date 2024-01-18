News
3 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender

3 Bilkis convicts move SC, seek more time to surrender

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 18, 2024 11:38 IST
Three convicts in the case of gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking extension of time to surrender.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were 'stereotyped' and passed without application of mind.

 

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks.

The matter seeking extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.

"It is stated by three respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry
to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
