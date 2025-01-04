Thousands Mourn Dr Singh

Professor Upinder Singh, Dr Singh's eldest daughter, gently reminded the gathering that this was a moment for prayer, not accolades.

IMAGE: Dr Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, her elder daughter Professor Upinder Singh and family members during the kirtan and final Ardaas in his memory at the Gurdwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, January 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

From political stalwarts to ordinary admirers, thousands united in grief and reverence at New Delhi's Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara on Friday, January 3, 2025, to pay their tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, whose quiet demeanour belied his transformative impact on India's economy and polity.

"Given the stature of Singh Sahab, we had made arrangements for over 3,000 people," said a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Dr Singh during the Akhand Path in his memory at his residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Among those attending were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Gehlot and a roster of other political luminaries.

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur and others during the prayer meeting. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Solemn shabads and a sea of mourners filled the prayer hall.

The mood was contemplative as the strains of kirtan by Harjinder SinghJi Sri Nagar Wale reverberated in the air.

The ragi, a family favourite of the Singhs, had flown in from the US to pay his respects.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Dr Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

But political voices stirred outside.

"Even if a large-sized memorial is not made today, we will get one made after getting back into power," declared Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Punjab deputy chief minister.

His comments found an echo among other Congress leaders, who voiced their demands for greater recognition of Singh's contributions.

"Dr Singh's contribution is beyond the Bharat Ratna; it is upon the government to decide if they want to confer him with one," Randhawa added.

Pratap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, was more pointed.

"Manmohanji was the PM for 10 years. His cremation arrangements should have at least matched his contributions," he said.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi with Gursharan Kaur during the Akhand Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Gursharan Kaur and others. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav, who was among the firsts to arrive, summed up Dr Singh's legacy with quiet conviction: "Manmohanji was an example of why silence should not be misunderstood."

Inside the hall, however, Dr Singh's eldest daughter Professor Upinder Singh gently reminded the gathering that this was a moment for prayer, not accolades.

Gursharan Kaur, his wife, greeted mourners with folded hands; earlier in the day, she had sung a shabad during the Akhand Path at their residence, joined by Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, and former vice-president Hamid Ansari.

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and Gursharan Kaur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari arrives to attend the Akhand Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

Beyond the dignitaries, admirers of "Sardar Manmohan" came from far and wide. Among them was Kirat Singh, a Kashmiri resident temporarily in Delhi, who attended with his entire family.

"His contribution to our economy and politics is huge," he said.

An 84-year-old admirer, Sardar Singh, had made the journey from Shahdara by bus, describing Dr Singh's actions and politics as "harmless."

Video calls connected those who could not make it in person.

Condolences poured in from across the globe, too numerous for DSGMC to read aloud. Singh's family, too, refrained from elaborate tributes.

"The family is against the philosophy of singing praises," said a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committeemember.

Even so, the committee announced a series of initiatives to honour Singh's memory: Scholarships for economics students, an institute named after him, photographs in all DSGMC-managed institutions, and an annual memorial event on December 26.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi in a conversation with Gursharan Kaur. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and others during the prayer meeting. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda with his son and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and others during the prayer meeting. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gursharan Kaur and others during the prayer meeting. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others during the prayer meeting. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com