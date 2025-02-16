Third US aircraft with 112 Indian deportees lands at Amritsar

A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees as part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

IMAGE: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians lands at the Amritsar airport, Punjab, February 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, said sources.

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.

Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport.

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks.

Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.