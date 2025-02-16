HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Third US aircraft with 112 Indian deportees lands at Amritsar

Third US aircraft with 112 Indian deportees lands at Amritsar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2025 22:53 IST

x

A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees as part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

IMAGE: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians lands at the Amritsar airport, Punjab, February 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, said sources.

 

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.

 

Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport.

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks.

Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US military aircraft bringing back Indian migrants
US military aircraft bringing back Indian migrants
Ruckus in Parliament over deportation of Indians from US
Ruckus in Parliament over deportation of Indians from US
'Insult to India and dignity of Indians': Tharoor on US deportations
'Insult to India and dignity of Indians': Tharoor on US deportations
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
116 US Deportees Arrive In Amritsar
116 US Deportees Arrive In Amritsar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

webstory image 2

Quick. Tasty. Tofu: 8 Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Steps To Lowering Your Blood Pressure

VIDEOS

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra0:49

Newlywed couple Prateik Babbar and Priya spotted in Bandra

Delhi Stampede horror: Porters recall tragic night of NDLS4:37

Delhi Stampede horror: Porters recall tragic night of NDLS

Devotees gather in large numbers to board train to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh1:13

Devotees gather in large numbers to board train to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD