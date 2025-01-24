Third term for President Trump? Lawmaker moves bill

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow a president to be elected for up to three terms, a move aimed at facilitating a third term for President Donald Trump.

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool via Reuters

Introducing the resolution in the House, Congressman Andy Ogles said, "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

"It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else.

"He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him," the Congressman said.

According to the proposed amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Ogles said Trump's decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the "chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years".

"He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation's decay and restoring America to greatness. He must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal," he said.

Ogles said that in just a few short days, Trump has already taken action to undo the catastrophic policies of the Biden administration and put the United States back on the path to strength and prosperity.

He has tackled the crisis at our Southern border by declaring a national emergency, deploying additional troops and resources to curb illegal crossings, and expediting the completion of the border wall, the Congressman said.

"In a similar vein, he issued an order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal aliens. Placing American safety as his top priority, President Trump designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, empowering law enforcement to dismantle these violent networks with greater force.

Aside from the border, he has set American energy free by declaring a national emergency to lift the Biden administration's oil and gas drilling restrictions, Ogles added.

He also claimed that Trump has broken the chains of DEI by eliminating federal programmes and reaffirming legally that there are only two genders -- male and female.

"Trump has also initiated the process to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, a decision I am personally very excited about following the Biden administration's disastrous COVID pandemic response, Ogles added.

-- Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC