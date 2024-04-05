The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge

Nathan Howard/Reuters captures glimpses of the MV Dali cargo ship which crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
On March 26, 2024, the MV Dali 2015-built Neopanamax container ship carrying 4,700 shipping containers (56 containers with 764 tons of hazardous material) was bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka from Baltimore with 24 crew on board (22 crew and 2 pilots).
Among the 22 crew members, 20 were Indian.
After leaving the port, the Dali lost power and it collided with a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key bridge that caused major damage to make the bridge collapse.
There was no loss of life on the ship, but 6 construction workers repairing pot holes on the bridge died when they fell into the water and drowned.
