The Ship That Crashed Into The Bridge

Nathan Howard/Reuters captures glimpses of the MV Dali cargo ship which crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

On March 26, 2024, the MV Dali 2015-built Neopanamax container ship carrying 4,700 shipping containers (56 containers with 764 tons of hazardous material) was bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka from Baltimore with 24 crew on board (22 crew and 2 pilots).

Among the 22 crew members, 20 were Indian.

After leaving the port, the Dali lost power and it collided with a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key bridge that caused major damage to make the bridge collapse.

There was no loss of life on the ship, but 6 construction workers repairing pot holes on the bridge died when they fell into the water and drowned.

IMAGE: A view of the Dali captured on Thursday, April 4, 2024. All photographs: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Another view of the Dali.

IMAGE: The Dali carries 4,700 shipping containers.

IMAGE: Among the 4,700 containers are 56 containers of hazardous material.

IMAGE: The Dali has steel debris from the bridge on it. The debris is expected to be removed within a couple of weeks.

IMAGE: The Dali will stay in Baltimore until the probe report is complete.

IMAGE: A view of the broken bridge, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com