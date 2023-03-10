The Deadly Shooting In Hamburg

Several people were killed and injured during a shooting in the Alsterdorf district in the northern German city of Hamburg on March 9, 2023.

The incident took place at a Jehovah's Witness church at about 9 pm Thursday local time.

IMAGE: Police secure the area after at least six people were killed and several more were injured in the shooting. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers gather at the scene of the shooting. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

IMAGE: A long shot of the police officers gathering information. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Police officers at the crime scene. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

IMAGE: A member of a bomb disposal team works inside the building. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

IMAGE: Forensic experts wait to enter the building. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

IMAGE: An ambulance of the Hamburg fire department. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Police secure the area. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency workers and police gather at the scene. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: An emergency worker escorts people to safety. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS via Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Police at work. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

IMAGE: A bus transports evacuated people to safety. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

