News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Deadly Shooting In Hamburg

The Deadly Shooting In Hamburg

By REDIFF NEWS
March 10, 2023 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Several people were killed and injured during a shooting in the Alsterdorf district in the northern German city of Hamburg on March 9, 2023.

The incident took place at a Jehovah's Witness church at about 9 pm Thursday local time.

 

IMAGE: Police secure the area after at least six people were killed and several more were injured in the shooting. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers gather at the scene of the shooting. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A long shot of the police officers gathering information. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Police officers at the crime scene. Photograph: Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A member of a bomb disposal team works inside the building. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Forensic experts wait to enter the building. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An ambulance of the Hamburg fire department. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police secure the area. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers and police gather at the scene. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An emergency worker escorts people to safety. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS via Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police at work. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A bus transports evacuated people to safety. Photograph: Video grab/NONSTOP NEWS/Reuters TV/Handout/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
10 killed, 10 hurt in shooting at dance studio in US
10 killed, 10 hurt in shooting at dance studio in US
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
6 dead, several injured in shooting in California
6 dead, several injured in shooting in California
'You can never predict an Oscar nod'
'You can never predict an Oscar nod'
'Propaganda': I&B Min slams NYT for Kashmir op-ed
'Propaganda': I&B Min slams NYT for Kashmir op-ed
PIX: India suffer, Australia prosper!
PIX: India suffer, Australia prosper!
Bihar man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef
Bihar man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

6 killed, several injured in shooting in Germany

6 killed, several injured in shooting in Germany

Another day of shootings in California, 7 killed

Another day of shootings in California, 7 killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances