Rediff.com  » News » The Cockroach With a Backpack

The Cockroach With a Backpack

By Rediff News Bureau
September 28, 2022 17:01 IST
A Madagascar hissing cockroach is deployed with a 'backpack' of electronics and a solar cell that enable remote control of its movements at the Thin-Film Device Laboratory at the Japanese research institution Riken in Wako, Saitama prefecture.

The researchers explained that wires from the backpack are attached to the insect's cerci, the paired appendages at the rear of the abdomen, to apply electrical stimulation.

Stimulation given to the right cerci makes the cockroach go right while stimulation to the left cerci makes it go left.

Nothing to get excited yet, because as Reuters pointed out, when instructed to go left, the insect scrambled in a general direction, while when told to go right, it ended up moving in circles :)

 

IMAGE: The Madagascar hissing cockroach with its backpack. All photographs: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
CES 2022: Robots To Fall In Love With

CES 2022: Robots To Fall In Love With

Robots to the rescue in times of coronavirus

Robots to the rescue in times of coronavirus

