Rediff.com  » News » The 2023 Karnataka polls sentiment meter is here

The 2023 Karnataka polls sentiment meter is here

By REDIFF LABS
May 04, 2023 10:03 IST
Karnataka is all set to witness a three-cornered fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular in the fray.

Polling in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10, and the result will be declared on May 13.

 

No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.

However, it is facing a tough challenge from the Congress and the JD-S over the issues of corruption and alleged communalism.

Rediff Labs has developed a Sentiment Meter for the 2023 battle of Karnataka.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes. Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party.

A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the Sentiment Meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

For more data driven journalism, check out Rediff Labs.

REDIFF LABS
 
