The 2019 Odisha election sentiment meter

April 01, 2019 18:10 IST

The major players in the Odisha assembly election 2019, scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, are the Biju Janata Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In the 2014 election, the BJD won 117 seats in the 147-member assembly and the Congress was a distant second with only 16 seats. The BJP could manage to get only 10 seats.

The BJD's victory gave fourth term as chief minister to Naveen Patnaik, who will seek re-election for a fifth term this year.

However, the BJP is expected to put up a tough fight.

Above is a sentiment meter for the 2019 electoral battle is Odisha.

A mathematical model is used to calculate how seat distribution will be altered as sentiment/percentage of votes towards a contesting political party changes.

Based on the change, each constituency is marked with the winning party. A swing represents that the victory margin is close to the runner-up party.

Move the pointer on the sentiment meter (depending on who you think will get more votes) towards the political parties to see how the outcome is likely to change.

