Thank You Tashi Namgyal For Kargil Alert

Ladakhi shepherd Tashi Namgyal, who alerted the Indian Army about the presence of Pakistani intruders in Kargil, passed away in Ladakh on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Without Tashi Namgyal's alert, the Indian Army would have been unaware that Pakistani troops had set up base in Kargil.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India.

Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the icy heights that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the previous winter.

IMAGE: Army personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Tashi Namgyal at the Aryan Valley in Leh, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

