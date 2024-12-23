News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Thank You Tashi Namgyal For Kargil Alert

Thank You Tashi Namgyal For Kargil Alert

By REDIFF NEWS
December 23, 2024 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ladakhi shepherd Tashi Namgyal, who alerted the Indian Army about the presence of Pakistani intruders in Kargil, passed away in Ladakh on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Without Tashi Namgyal's alert, the Indian Army would have been unaware that Pakistani troops had set up base in Kargil.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India.

Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the icy heights that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the previous winter.

IMAGE: Army personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Tashi Namgyal at the Aryan Valley in Leh, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

You can the first Rediff.com reports from May 1999 right below and in the related links on the left.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why do they need 'three more' brigades to 'tackle just 300' Pak infiltrators?
Pak infiltrators did not breach LoC: general
Kargil civic, police chief have narrow escape
Marco Review
Marco Review
Make Way For Santa Claus!
Make Way For Santa Claus!
Tania calls out Delhi government for lack of support
Tania calls out Delhi government for lack of support
Fresh Pitches For Aussies, Not India?
Fresh Pitches For Aussies, Not India?
More like this
Pak 'infiltrators' to be 'flushed out' of Kargil by tomorrow
Army brings in choppers to flush out infiltrators

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances