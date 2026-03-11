Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz

A Thai cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, raising maritime security concerns and prompting a search for three missing crew members.

IMAGE: The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. Photographs: Royal Thai Navy/Reuters

Key Points A Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, was attacked by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in three crew members missing.

The Royal Navy of Oman rescued 20 Thai crew members after the missile attack on the cargo vessel.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for the three missing crew members believed to be on board the damaged ship.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route, and the attack highlights increased maritime security concerns due to ongoing Middle East conflict.

Thai authorities are coordinating with international maritime forces and embassies to assist the crew and ensure their safe return.

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck by missiles near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, leaving three crew members unaccounted for, while 20 others were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman, The Bangkok Post reported, citing the Royal Thai Navy.

According to The Bangkok Post, citing the Maritime Traffic and Vessel Control Centre, the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, operated by SET-listed Precious Shipping Plc, had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was bound for Kandla port in Gujarat, when it came under attack around 10 am.

Explosion On Thai-Flagged Cargo Ship

Two projectiles struck the vessel above the waterline, causing explosions near the stern and in the engine room and triggering a fire on board. All 23 crew members on the ship were Thai nationals.

Twenty crew members evacuated the vessel using liferafts and were later rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman and taken safely to Khasab in Oman, The Bangkok Post reported.

Search and rescue operations are underway for the remaining three crew members, who are believed to still be on board the damaged vessel.

The Bangkok Post, citing maritime security agencies and sources, said the Thai carrier was one of three vessels targeted by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with the Mayuree Naree reportedly suffering the most severe damage.

The Royal Thai Navy said it is coordinating the response through the Combined Maritime Forces headquarters in Bahrain and is working closely with Thai embassies in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

It is also collaborating with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) to support ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Authorities added that coordination is underway with the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Marine Department and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre to assist the crew members and arrange their safe return to Thailand.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted maritime activity in the region and heightened security concerns for commercial vessels.

