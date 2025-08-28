HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 terrorists killed during infiltration bid in Bandipora

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2025 09:12 IST

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Army said on Thursday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.

The Army said alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the intruders, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire.

 

"Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," the Army said.

The operation is in progress, it added.

