Telangana Set to Surpass National Urbanisation Average by 2026

Telangana is rapidly urbanising, outpacing national averages, and leveraging AI-powered platforms like BuildNow to transform urban development and streamline building approvals.

Key Points Telangana's urban population is projected to reach over 50% by 2026, significantly exceeding the national average.

The state government emphasises cities as key drivers of economic growth and innovation.

Telangana is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies to modernise urban administration and streamline processes.

The BuildNow platform uses AI for rapid building plan scrutiny, setting a national benchmark for efficiency.

Digital interventions aim to reduce bureaucratic delays, enhance transparency, and improve government service delivery.

Telangana is undergoing a historic urban transition, with cities emerging as the primary engines of economic growth, innovation, and service delivery.

As per the National Population Projection Report (20112036), the state's urban population is projected to reach 50.08 per cent in 2026, significantly higher than the projected national average of 36.01 per cent, and is expected to rise further to 57.60 per cent (2.3 crore) by 2036, compared to 39.06 per cent for India.

"This trajectory indicates that Telangana is achieving levels of urbanisation today that the country as a whole is not expected to reach even after another decade," it said.

AI-Powered Urban Development Initiatives

Highlighting the state government's urban development initiatives, the report said the AI-integrated BuildNow platform achieved a national benchmark by completing the scrutiny of a 24 lakh sq ft building with 66 floors in just one minute 31 seconds.

Observing that Telangana is a national pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), LiDAR and other technologies to modernise urban administration, it said these digital interventions leverage spatial intelligence and automated scrutiny to ensure transparency, reduce human error, and provide real-time solutions for a rapidly urbanising population.

They eliminate bureaucratic delays, protect public assets, and bring government services to the fingertips of every people.

BuildNow Platform: A Unified Interface

Launched in March, 2025 as a next-generation unified platform, BuildNow connects citizens, builders, and government officers through a single interface for facilitating building permissions, layout approvals, and industrial clearances.

The system leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) for "India's fastest drawing scrutiny," providing AI-powered guidance through complex regulations and incorporating "system guardrails" to resolve errors prior to submission.

Between April 2025 and December 2025, the system processed 35,449 building permissions, 4,252 occupancy certificates, and 869 open plot layouts.

"The unprecedented speed of this AI-powered scrutiny has set a national benchmark, completing the scrutiny of a 24 Lakh Sq. Ft. building with 66 floors in the HMDA jurisdiction in just 1 minute 31 seconds," it said.