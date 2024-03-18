Telangana guv Tamilisai resigns, likely to contest LS poll

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation, the Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

IMAGE: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Photograph: @DrTamilisaiGuv/X

According to media reports, Soundararajan is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

Tamilisai, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has submitted her resignation to Droupadi Murmu, President of India.

"The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Honourable President of India," an official communique said.

Interestingly, Soundararajan's resignation comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Telangana's Jagtial and a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Soundararajan has on many occasions indicated her interest in being active in politics.