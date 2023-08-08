News
Rediff.com  » News » Tearing of docs, laughing out loud barred in UP Assembly

Tearing of docs, laughing out loud barred in UP Assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 08, 2023 22:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is all set to pass a new set of rules under which members will not be able to take their mobile phones inside the House, tear documents or stand or sit with their backs towards the Speaker.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

Once passed, the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023 will replace the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of UP Legislative Assembly, 1958.

"The new rule was tabled on Monday. Discussion on it will take place on Wednesday and subsequently it will be passed," Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana told PTI.

 

Under the new set of rules, MLAs will not be able to tear any document in the House.

They will also not point towards anyone in the gallery while delivering a speech or praise him/her. The legislators will neither be able to stand nor sit with their backs towards the Speaker. They will also not be able to bring or display weapons in the House.

The members cannot smoke nor can they talk or laugh loudly in the lobby.

The rules state that the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) should show respect by bowing towards the Speaker's chair, and not show their backs while entering or leaving the House or while sitting or rising from their seats.

According to the new rules, the duration for summoning a session of the state assembly has been halved to seven days from the 14 days at present.

Apart from this, the members will not be allowed to take any literature, questionnaire, book or press comments inside or distribute slips not related to the proceedings.

On behalf of the principal secretary of the legislative assembly, a list of work of each day will have to be made available to the MLAs online or offline.

It may be noted that on December 6 last, SP MLA Atul Pradhan was caught live streaming proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Facebook Live while holding a protest in the well over the Rampur bypolls, drawing the ire of the Speaker who asked him to leave the House.

Uttar Pradesh has a 403-member legislative assembly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
