TDP's Raju is new Goa guv, J-K ex-deputy CM Gupta named Ladakh LG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 14, 2025 18:44 IST

Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was on Monday appointed as the Governor of Goa and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta was named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

IMAGE: (Combo image from left to right) Kavinder Gupta, Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju have been appointed as LG of Ladakh, Governors of Haryana and Goa respectively, July 14, 2025. Photograph: @BJP4Goa @mpprataprao X/ANI Photo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, will be the new Governor of Haryana, according to an official communique.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

 

Raju, a veteran Telugu Desam Party leader from Andhra Pradesh, will succeed PS Sreedharan Pillai as the Goa Governor. Pillai was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on July 15, 2021.

Raju (74) served as the civil aviation minister between May 27, 2014 and March 10, 2018 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has also held ministerial posts in Andhra Pradesh government.

Newly appointed Ladakh LG Gupta is a senior BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir.

He had been former deputy chief minister of J-K and ex-speaker of the erstwhile state's legislative assembly.

Hailing from Jammu city's Janipur area, 66-year-old Gupta served as the mayor of Jammu for a record three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010.

Gupta, who is also the national executive member of Bharatiya Janata Party, will replace incumbent Brigadier BD Mishra (Retired), as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier Mishra, said the communique issued by the president's office.

He was appointed as the second LG of Ladakh on February 19, 2023.

The president is pleased to appoint Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, it said.

Senior BJP leader from West Bengal Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the new Governor of Haryana.

Ghosh, who headed the party's West Bengal unit between 1999 and 2002, will succeed Bandaru Dattatraya.

Former labour and employment minister Dattatraya assumed charge as Governor of Haryana on July 15, 2021.

